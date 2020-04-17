Reopening in the United States may occur in some locations without mass testing

As he prepares to unveil his plans to reopen the U.S. economy, President Trump told senators on Thursday that he believed parts of the country could reopen without widespread coronavirus testing.

Trump said to Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) On a call Thursday with senators that he agreed that rural Pennsylvania counties – with a few confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths – could see limited reopening without mass testing.

In another exchange, Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) Urged Trump not to reopen the country until there is more testing capacity. Trump thanked Carper for his advice and quickly moved on.

These words were reported by many media and two sources confirmed the exchanges with The Post.

Trump plans to deploy a framework for a gradual reopening of the U.S. economy at 6 p.m. Thursday in the White House – following a 3 p.m. call with the governors.

Trump announces breakthroughs in the development of antibody tests and rapid tests to determine infections, but bristled at the idea of ​​a longer shutdown to allow for increased testing capacity, as suggested some business leaders and local officials.

Trump is pushing for a rapid reopening in response to signs of economic devastation.

At least 17 million people – about 10% of American workers – were laid off, laid off or put on leave without pay during the first three weeks of closing, according to unemployment insurance data released Thursday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 3.2 million Americans have been tested for the virus, of which approximately 650,000 tested positive. About 31,000 American deaths are attributed to the epidemic.

“We have a very important press conference today at 6 am,” Trump said at an event Thursday afternoon in honor of the truck drivers. “We are going to talk about directives which have been very carefully drawn up, we talk to the governors at 3 pm and we will inform them and I think they will be very satisfied with what we are doing. They want to win this war and we will win it and we will win it very, very big and hopefully very soon. “

Trump faces potential resistance from governors and local officials, who were responsible for shutting down most businesses.