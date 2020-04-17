Red Sox anger mounting due to 2018 MLB blocked investigation

More than three months after the suspensions of the Houston Astros sign theft scandal were lifted in 2017, the results of a similar investigation into the Boston Red Sox have still not been announced.

Several members of the 2018 Red Sox came out this week to express doubts that the investigation will reveal violations as substantial as those against the Astros, which triggered the possible dismissals of Sox manager Alex Cora, manager of Mets Carlos Beltran and Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

One day after 2018 World Series player par excellence Steve Pearce called MLB investigation “such a joke”, former reliever Joe Kelly chose an even stronger descriptor.

“The whole thing is a debacle for me,” said Kelly, watching a replay of match 3 of the 2018 World Series on WEEI. “Now, sitting at this point without playing baseball and without a survey result, do I just seem to be dreaming?” Is there really an investigation? It’s like the Bogeyman series, what’s wrong with this thing?

“From the start, I just thought it was loud and funny laughter. Now that is the last thing on people’s minds, obviously with the way the world is right now. Whenever the investigation is completed, I am interested in seeing what is in the investigation. “

Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB has concluded its investigation into the Red Sox for allegedly using illegal electronic devices to steal signs, but the results will not be released until baseball can resume play after the pandemic of coronavirus.

“If there was cheating tied to the quality of our team, we should have won every game,” said Kelly, who now plays for the Dodgers – the Boston team beat in five games in this Classic fall.

“We shouldn’t even have lost a round if there had been a good cheating, which would have been a lot more fun because we would have won in four. We would have wiped out the playoffs and done it really, really fast and we could have gone to Hawaii or Mexico and gone on vacation much earlier than we did. “

Tuesday, during a replay of the first game of the 2018 Fall Classic also on WEEI, Pearce had expressed similar ideas on the allegations.

“This is a joke for us,” said Pearce. “When it came out, we were all joking about it. We just want it to pass. We won it just and square. Whatever they are accusing us of, we were all like, “I can’t believe this is even a problem.” Once the report is published, we will all be free.

“You don’t like it, especially since we were the champions and individually I have this award. And we have it floating over our heads when we just had such an incredible season. We had a perfect team and great camaraderie with everyone, and then it’s thrown here. We just say to ourselves, “What is this?” We just want to get over it. We just want to play baseball. another bump on the road, I guess. “