Rams speech when Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews are paid

Former Los Angeles Rams players Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews shared their grievances last week on Twitter, demanding that their former employer spit out the money they still owe.

The Rams addressed the situation with general manager Les Snead telling NFL Network that Gurley and Matthews will get the money very soon.

“Here’s what I know. They definitely owe money. This money is guaranteed. We will pay them,” said Snead. “There is language in the contract that says exactly when you pay them, and that is what we adhere to. What I do know is that Clay and Todd both won this money and they are going to get it. “

Gurley, who was released by the Rams in March after five seasons due to knee problems, tweeted on April 8 “@RamsNFL late. Send me money as soon as possible. “The Rams only released Gurley two years after signing him for a $ 60 million extension over four years with $ 45 million in guarantees.

The language the Rams refer to regarding Gurley has to do with the conditions set by his release, which was slated for after June 1. hat room. Gurley still owes the Rams a $ 7.55 million bonus.

The ball carrier signed a $ 5.5 million year contract with the Atlanta Falcons and claimed in a radio interview that the former Falcon and Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders were disliked the idea that Gurley is wearing his number 21. Sanders Later, he tweeted that he was only joking with Gurley.

Matthews retweeted Gurley adding “You and I are both TG!” With a crazy emoji, and added. “Better to be interested in this too.” He was released after playing a single season of a two-year contract with the Rams and registered eight sacks in 13 games.

The 33-year-old linebacker owed a $ 2 million bonus that was fully guaranteed, ESPN said, but the deal also made up for the wording of $ 2 million. Matthews is still a free agent.