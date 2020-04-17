Rams expect Brown and Henderson to fill Todd Gurley’s shoes

As the Rams prepare for the NFL draft, The Times will review their roster. Part 8 of 10: Running backs.

Malcolm Brown did his apprenticeship for five seasons behind Todd Gurley, Darrell Henderson for one. The backups each showed the potential to do more with greater opportunities.

With Gurley’s release and his signing by the Atlanta Falcons, Brown and Henderson are expected to share the burden of a team of Rams venturing into new territory.

In Sean McVay’s three seasons as Rams coach, all facets of the offense have passed through Gurley, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 NFL attacking player of the year.

Now, after last year’s disappointing 9-7 season, McVay, new offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, new running backs coach Thomas Brown and racing game coordinator Aaron Kromer will try to relaunch the rush attack without that a star does not move back.

Brown, 26, signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He became a standout and solid special teams player for Gurley. Last season, Brown rushed for 255 yards and five touchdowns in 69 races.

“We have seen what Malcolm can do fairly consistently,” said quarterback Jared Goff. “He’s always been a guy who steps in when he needs it.”

Henderson, 22, was a third-round pick in 2019. He was seen as a possible change of pace and – due to issues surrounding the durability of Gurley’s left knee – an insurance policy.

The Rams, ball carrier Darrell Henderson, will have the ability to transport much more football this season. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Henderson did not play an important role as a rookie. He rushed for 147 yards in 39 races. In the penultimate game of the season, he injured his ankle and underwent surgery.

Left tackler Andrew Whitworth said Henderson had shown “lightning in a bottle”. Goff described Henderson as “a special talent” who can threaten defenses.

“He has the ability to be, I think, a top guy over time,” said Goff. “We’re going to have to wait and see, but it has everything you want.”

John Kelly, a sixth-round draft pick in 2018, played four games last season but was on the training team for most of the season.

Who is under contract: Brown ($ 1.3 million), Henderson ($ 956,000), Kelly ($ 750,000).

Free agents: Gurley signed a $ 5.5 million year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, but the Rams still owe him at least $ 5 million. The Rams could add a veteran free agent back as they approach training camp.

Draft copy: The Rams don’t seem inclined to use one of their second-round picks on a ball carrier. But they have five other selections. They could also sign undrafted free agents.

List decisions: Brown, who was a restricted free agent after the 2018 season, is in the final year of a $ 3.3 million contract the Rams gave him after matching a Detroit Lions offer sheet.

NEXT: Quarterbacks.