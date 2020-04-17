Professional baseball in Taiwan started in empty stadiums

Ariel Miranda pitched the first pitch in this year’s first professional baseball game.

He also has gave up on the first homerun – a fastball caught too many plates in the second run – but calmed down after the error. The former Seattle Mariners left-hander from the Chinatrust Brothers of the Chinese Professional Baseball League in Taiwan only allowed one in five innings on Sunday and said he felt good on the mound.

It was everything around him that was ridiculous.

His team played a home game at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, but it didn’t really look like an opening day. The stadium was empty as the CPBL, the first major professional baseball league in the world to start its 2020 season, organizes fanless matches for the foreseeable future.

“Adrenaline is different,” said Miranda in Spanish during a telephone interview. “You feel lonely.”

The CPBL is a five-team league in Taiwan, an island state off the coast of China, with a population of nearly 24 million. Baseball is the quintessential sport in Taiwan, which has produced more than a dozen Major League Baseball players.

Founded in 1989, the CPBL was faced with game fixing scandals which forced one franchise to fold in 1998 and the expulsion of another in 2008, but it is the only major professional baseball league in place in the middle of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Japan’s NPB and South Korea’s KBO are expected to start in early May after delays. Major League Baseball, which suspended operations on March 12, discussed various scenarios for the 2020 season, including the fact that all 30 teams are playing in the Phoenix area, but a plan has not been finalized.

Cardboard cutouts of fans invade the stands before a game between the Rakuten Monkeys and Chinatrust Brothers in Taoyuan, Taiwan, on April 11. (Gene Wang / Getty Images)

Taiwan has been recognized for administering one of the best responses in the world to the new coronavirus. The Central Epidemic Command Center has reported only 395 confirmed cases and six deaths since the virus first appeared in December. Authorities reported two new cases on Wednesday after not reporting any on Tuesday. The United States reported on Wednesday 29,465 new cases.

Aggressive measures, which included setting up COVID-19 tests in nine facilities by Jan. 24 and rapid quarantines, helped allow Taiwan to avoid measures, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association strict locking. Many schools, restaurants and offices have remained open. Hope for a baseball season was kept afloat.

The regular season of the CPBL was to start on March 11. It was first postponed to March 28, then postponed to April 11. The rain pushed the opening day another day. The all-star game has been canceled, but the league hopes to hold 240 games in total until mid-October. Fans are at least temporarily banned, but a club, the Rakuten Monkeys, has placed robots in the stands to encourage them at home. The league plans to allow 150 fans per game in two months.

“It’s very strange,” said Miranda. “But that was the step taken and you have to make the adjustments and work with it.”

Miranda, 31, knows how to adapt. He left Cuba in 2014 to establish his residence in Haiti and signed with the Baltimore Orioles outside the Dominican Republic a year later. He made an appearance with the Orioles and 43 with the Mariners for three years before launching in Japan the last two seasons.

He signed a one-year, $ 600,000, plus incentives, contract with the Chinatrust brothers in January. A month later, on Valentine’s Day, he arrived – frightened – in Taiwan. He left his wife and 8-year-old twin sons in Miami when life was normal in Miami. He doesn’t know when he will see them again.

“I can’t until it’s over,” said Miranda, “so that maybe I can bring my family,”

Cheerleaders dance during a baseball game at the Taichung International Baseball Stadium on April 12. (Steven Lee / AFP via Getty Images)

He didn’t know what to expect to live in Taichung, a city of nearly 3 million people. He felt better after a conversation with the Spanish interpreter of the Brothers. He was told that if a player in the league was positive, the season would be suspended indefinitely and potentially canceled. He is confident, but not certain, that he would be paid in full despite everything.

Miranda said he had not been tested for the coronavirus and did not know anyone who had been tested since arriving in Taiwan. But he said that strict precautions are taken 24 hours a day.

Teams are not allowed to stay in hotels while traveling by car; they make trips the same day for matches away from home. Miranda said the longest trip is a three-hour bus ride each way.

Almost every night before falling asleep, a team coach knocks on his door to take his temperature. It happened last Saturday. The next morning, Miranda woke up, dressed, and took the elevator to the lobby of her building in Taichung, where each member of the Brothers is housed. When he reached the hall, his temperature was resumed and a disinfectant was clasped in his hands before he could get on the bus.

Taichung International Baseball Stadium in the first game of the season on April 12. (Steven Lee / AFP via Getty Images)

Upon arrival, entry to the stadium required another temperature control at the door and more disinfectant.

“They always do. Every day, ”said Miranda. “It’s something we’ve gotten used to.”

Miranda, # 28 in a bright yellow Chinatrust uniform, took the mound with the sun coming out. Rows of empty blue seats served as his backdrop. In the second round, the outfielder K.W. Cheng led with a solo home run towards the left field, giving the lead to the Uni-President Lions. Two innings later, outfielder Tzu Hsien Chan, his passing song played throughout his strike, crushed a solo shot from left-hander Ryan Feierabend to level the score.

The announcer’s excited voice echoed when Chan rounded up the bases. The brothers’ canoe cheers could be heard clearly throughout the park. There was baseball to celebrate, even if the fans weren’t there to see it.