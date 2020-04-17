Prince William and Kate speak out on coronavirus, as Britain extends lockout

While some European countries are lifting restrictions on the circulation of coronaviruses, British leaders still fear that the epidemic has not reached its maximum. Authorities have extended the foreclosure of Britain for another three weeks.

“The worst thing we can do right now is to relax too soon,” said British Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who replaces Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from a coronavirus.

Raab said the closure of the country was necessary to protect a health system still in turmoil under the pressure of so many cases of coronavirus.

The death toll in the UK is expected to exceed 14,000 on Friday, a figure that weighs heavily on the minds of everyone, especially healthcare workers, reports CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab.

“I think if you try to think about the whole situation, it’s too much,” said one nurse.

Prince William and wife Kate say coronavirus crisis has hit Prince Charles’ diagnosis.

“I have to admit, at the beginning, I was very worried. He corresponds to the profile of someone at his age, which is quite risky, and I was therefore a little worried” William told the BBC about his father.

The royal couple said that people should make mental health a priority, since many are concerned about so many things.

“I think very carefully about my grandparents who are the age they are at, and we do everything we can to make sure they are isolated and protected from it, but that worries me,” said William.

The coronavirus is now accused of having killed more than 145,000 people worldwide.

There are some first glimmers of hope, including in Spain, which allows some factory and construction workers to return to work. In Italy, one of the most affected countries, some regions allow stores to reopen.

But in Wuhan, China, where the virus started, the Chinese government has admitted that the death toll was over 50% of what it originally announced.