Potbelly’s and Ruth’s Chris Provide Coronavirus Loans for Small Business

Large restaurant chains gobbled up $ 30 million in federal loans to consolidate small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The companies behind Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Ruth’s Chris Steak House each got large loans under the federal paycheck protection program, the $ 349 billion small business assistance program that ran out of money on Thursday .

Florida-based steakhouse operator Ruth’s Hospitality Group on April 7 signed $ 20 million in loan agreements administered by the US Small Business Administration as part of the $ 2.2 trillion stimulus bill on the coronaviruses adopted last month, records show.

And Chicago-based Potbelly Corporation obtained a $ 10 million loan from the program on April 10, the company said in a statement. regulatory filing. The two companies said they received the money through JPMorgan Chase Bank.

The so-called PPP loans were intended to help businesses with up to 500 employees cover wages and overheads. But lawmakers have expanded restaurant eligibility so that businesses can apply as long as they have no more than 500 workers in one location.

This apparently opened the way for Ruth’s and Potbelly – who employ approximately 5,700 and 6,000 people respectively – to tap into the limited money pot.

Government watchdogs are reported to have scandalized that such large food service companies have successfully secured loans while many small businesses have been waiting for Congress to approve more money for the program.

“What a slap in the face for the thousands of legitimate small businesses that will not survive this crisis, much because they were unable to get the aid promised by the president soon enough, if at all,” said Derek Martin, of the watchdog. Group Accountable.US told Politico, who previously reported on loans from Potbelly and Ruth.

Neither Potbelly nor Ruth’s immediately responded to requests for comment on Friday morning.