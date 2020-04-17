Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead release new images on YouTube

Maybe it will help everyone to feel a little more numb.

Pink Floyd, The Grateful Dead, Radiohead, Metallica and other iconic bands all post archived or invisible concert footage on YouTube to help entertain fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The rare videos began to hit the channels of the group last Thursday, according to Forbesand will continue to deploy on a weekly basis.

In addition to the short videos Pink floyd has long projected its archives on Friday at 12 noon. EST, the British rock group also releases entire concert films. This includes “Impulse“, A recording of the group’s” The Division Bell “tour in 1994 at the now demolished London stadium at Earls Court, available on YouTube on Friday.

Commentators have already lined up for the virtual concert, many expressing their enthusiasm in a live chat.

“Adjust the guitars so that I can play at home, the neighbors will love me,” wrote Time Graham fan. “I have to find acid,” wrote another.

The Grateful Dead is now hosting a “Shakedown Stream” event on Friday, which started on April 10 with a screening of “Truckin ‘Up to Buffalo” from 1989. “The group also sends donations to MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund.

Radiohead opened its archived version of the concert with a premiere of “Live From A Tent in Dublin”, recorded during their “Kid A” tour in 2000.

Metallica started its Metallica Mondays, broadcasting unpublished pre-pandemic live broadcasts, and will continue with weekly broadcasts – in addition to now soliciting donations for COVID-19 relief through the group. Everything in my hands foundation.

From Saturday April 18 Genesis unveils five concert films. The group started the series with their album tour “Abacab” in 1981.

The National also promised fans rare images, with money raised for the group team, which has been out of work since the group’s concerts were canceled due to the coronavirus.