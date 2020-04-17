Pastor Urges People To Give Church Stimulus Checks

A Louisiana pastor who caught fire for ignoring social distancing guidelines by hosting religious services in person is now urging people to donate their coronavirus stimulation checks to evangelists.

Reverend Tony Spell begs followers to join a new online challenge he has dubbed the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge because churches are being deprived of “offerings” in the midst of the pandemic, he said in a video. posted on YouTube Wednesday.

“Give it to the evangelists, North American evangelists who have not had an offering for a month; the missionaries, who have not had an offering for a month; the ministers of music, who have not haven’t had an offer in a month, “said Spell of Baton Rouge in the video.

He then tells viewers that the challenge begins on Sunday and that they can donate through his website.

“I give my entire stimulus, $ 1,200,” he says. “My wife donates her stimulus, $ 1,200. My son donates his stimulus, $ 600. “

Spell was subpoenaed earlier this month for organizing services in violation of state order banning gatherings. His personal lawyer was then hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to wwltv.com.

Workers with incomes below $ 75,000 will receive a $ 1,200 stimulus check against coronaviruses under the law passed last month.