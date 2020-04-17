Nurses Protest New City Absence Policy During Coronavirus Pandemic

Nurses exposed or who have been infected with coronaviruses protest against a new city policy that represses absences in the midst of the pandemic.

The April 10 edition of Health + Hospitals requires hospital staff members who call patients to provide a medical note or documentation to justify their absence from work – or to get paid sick leave.

The new edict blames the victims, said furious nurses.

“It’s an insult in addition to an injury – literally,” fulminated Sean Petty, a nurse who works in the pediatric emergency room at Jacobi Hospital, who is staging a protest against the new disease-free policy. outside the Bronx hospital on Friday.

“People who risk their lives to go to work are dishonored and disrespectful. Don’t blame us for the government’s lack of preparation – the lack of PPE [personal protective equipment], the lack of tests, and then turn around to punish us and make us ashamed, “he said.

Nurse Ernestine Thomas, a 27-year-old hospital veteran who fell ill with COVID-19 on March 23, discovered that she was infected when she was tested by her personal doctor, not by the city.

“Their concern was with the staff – not the health of the staff,” said Thomas, who returned to work in early April.

“If we are sick and we go to work, we expose the patients we are supposed to protect,” she said.

Health + Hospitals, the agency that oversees the city’s network of 11 public hospitals, sent a controversial memo on April 10 citing an increase in hospital staff absences in recent weeks as a mass of sick patients Coronaviruses were trapped in hospital emergency rooms.

The memo suggests that workers in some establishments may benefit from the epidemic because there are “very high rates of calls and absences which do not seem to be compatible with patterns of COVID infection”.

The note states that workers must provide a note or medical documentation attesting to their COVID-19 or other illness to justify the paid sick leave.

“Because you all have a critical need in our facilities, we must resolve this problem so that some of our employees do not bear an additional burden for those who stay at home without approved leave,” notes the note sent by the doctor- Head of Health + Hospital. officer, Dr. Machelle Allen, and chief human resources officer, Yvette Villanueva said in the memo, first obtained by The city.

More than 900 staff from New York’s public hospital system tested positive for the coronavirus and 3,000 called sick – revealing how the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged front-line healthcare workers and patients, according to de new data released Wednesday.

About 77 percent of nurses report being exposed to COVID-19 and 13 percent have tested positive, according to the most recent textual survey conducted by the New York State Nurses Association – compared to previous surveys.

Health + Hospitals made no immediate comments on the demonstration.

But when asked earlier about the memo, the agency said, “We are in unprecedented circumstances and our frontline heroes are going above and beyond to ensure the safety of New Yorkers.

“We are doing everything we can to adapt to a rapidly changing situation and, in so doing, to reduce the undue burden on employees and to ensure that our facilities are staffed with suitable personnel. Of course, these are scary times, and we are all working together to save more New Yorkers. “

The city is currently implementing a program to test all frontline health workers.