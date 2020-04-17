NTSB Report Will Not Change Perception of Roy Halladay’s Family

Some people will not look at Roy Halladay the same way after learning about the National Transportation Safety Board report, which stated that the Hall of Fame launcher was at high levels of amphetamines and morphine, while doing stunts on the small plane that took its life in a crash in November 2017.

Brandy Halladay has not seen her differently from her husband for two years and more since her two sons lost their father at the age of 40.

“Yesterday’s NTSB report on Roy’s accident was painful for our family because it brought us back to the worst day of our lives,” said Brandy in a statement issued in his name by the Phillies. “It reinforced what I said earlier, that no one is perfect. Most families struggle to some extent and ours is no exception. We respectfully request that you not make assumptions or pass judgment. Rather, we encourage you to embrace your loved ones and enjoy having them in your life. As a family, we ask you to let Roy rest in peace. “

In July, Brandy spoke to a crowd of 55,000 people on behalf of Roy during his posthumous induction into the Hall of Fame. In a seven-minute emotional speech, Brandy alluded to the personal issues facing Cy Young’s two-time winner.

“I think Roy would like everyone to know that people are not perfect,” she said. “We are all imperfect and imperfect in one way or another. We are all struggling. But with hard work, humility and dedication, imperfect people can still have perfect moments.

“Roy has been blessed in his life and career to have perfect moments, but I think it was only possible because of the man he strives to be, the teammate he was and the people he was lucky to be with on the ground. ”

“So many guys I know in my life through baseball, they work so hard to hide them. I know Roy did it. And Roy struggled a lot. Sometimes it is difficult to present the image that you know everyone wants to see. It’s hard to be judged by the image people expect from you. It is important not to sensationalize and idealize what a baseball player is, but look at the man and the human.

“I think Roy prefers to remember who he was, not what he did on the ball.”