Nokia is sharing news of a possible takeover

Nokia declined to comment on a media report on Thursday that it was working with an investment bank to defend itself against a hostile takeover – whose news sent its shares flying.
“Nokia does not comment on market rumors,” a Nokia spokesman said.
Earlier on Thursday, Nokia shares rose 12.5 percent as retailers referred to a report in the online magazine TMT Finance that Nokia is seeking to defend itself against hostile takeover bids for parts of the business or the company as a whole.
Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/16/nokia-shares-surge-on-news-of-possible-takeover/