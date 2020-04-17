Nokia is sharing news of a possible takeover

by April 17, 2020 world
Nokia is sharing news of a possible takeover

Nokia declined to comment on a media report on Thursday that it was working with an investment bank to defend itself against a hostile takeover – whose news sent its shares flying.

“Nokia does not comment on market rumors,” a Nokia spokesman said.

Earlier on Thursday, Nokia shares rose 12.5 percent as retailers referred to a report in the online magazine TMT Finance that Nokia is seeking to defend itself against hostile takeover bids for parts of the business or the company as a whole.

Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/16/nokia-shares-surge-on-news-of-possible-takeover/

About the author: Arzu

View all posts by Arzu »

Related Posts

Hospitals and laboratories continue to face shortages and delays in coronavirus testing

Hospitals and laboratories continue to face shortages and delays in coronavirus testing

April 17, 2020
World War II veteran raises staggering money for beaten British health workers

World War II veteran raises staggering money for beaten British health workers

April 17, 2020
NASA personnel send Rover commands to Mars from home

NASA personnel send Rover commands to Mars from home

April 17, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *