Nokia is sharing news of a possible takeover

Nokia declined to comment on a media report on Thursday that it was working with an investment bank to defend itself against a hostile takeover – whose news sent its shares flying.

“Nokia does not comment on market rumors,” a Nokia spokesman said.

Earlier on Thursday, Nokia shares rose 12.5 percent as retailers referred to a report in the online magazine TMT Finance that Nokia is seeking to defend itself against hostile takeover bids for parts of the business or the company as a whole.