NFL Draft: Lucas Niang Refuses To Be Absent From NFL Season One

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

The labrum in his hip was torn for over a year when Lucas Niang finally decided he couldn’t take it anymore.

Texas tackle Christian knew from the previous off season that he would need surgery. His movement was limited. He couldn’t fully lift his leg. Yet he chose to fight through it.

For a while, he seemed to be justified in his decision. Niang did not miss a game as a junior, excelling in pass protection en route to an All-Big 12 season. Playing through searing pain, he never gave up a bag. After his first full campaign, he was on the verge of being a first round pick.

But as a senior, the pain in his hip persisted. Ultimately, it could not be ignored.

“It just got worse and worse,” said Niang at the NFL screening meeting in February. “I couldn’t really do my technique. I couldn’t play my game. “

He tried to adapt, going into reverse on the passes in the hope of managing the force on his hip. But after the vertical pass games, the pain was so great that he often withdrew the next game.

His performance was suffering, his NFL band wavering. So after six games, Niang finally stopped him. He still hadn’t cleared a bag since the start of his junior season, but he had surgery in early November with an eye on TCU’s professional day in March to prove what he could do with two healthy hips.

Niang never had the opportunity, the COVID-19 pandemic ending the rest of the pre-project process. Now, in a deep attacking tackle class, the lack of medical certainty with his hip could mean a substantial drop in the scoreboard for a straight course leveling tackler who, in any other year, could have been a choice. first round.

Niang said in February that he was “damn almost healthy”. When asked if it was better for him not to participate in his first NFL season, Niang refused to consider the possibility.

“I don’t like hearing that,” he said. “I’m not trying to redshirt.”

He would be fully recovered by March, he promised. It remains to be seen whether his word will suffice.

If in good health, Niang is profiled as a prototype of NFL right gear. At 6 feet 7 inches, 328 pounds, he is one of the biggest hopes for the draft, but moves better than most tacklers of his size. Its ceiling is probably higher than any tackle of this class.

But right or not, several other options at the post are seen as safer choices. Niang finds himself in a perception battle before the draft, with few options other than hoping that his game strip speaks for itself.

Two seasons without a single bag allowed should speak volumes. But Niang’s most telling measure could be his mental tenacity. After two years of playing with pain, no one can question that.

“I have played as long as I can play,” said Niang. “I finished each game. I was not just trying to survive. “