NFL Draft: K’Lavon Chaisson wants to separate fact from fiction

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

K’Lavon Chaisson is not sure where the misconceptions started. But with the draft approaching and the day he has been waiting all his life on him, there are some rumors that the Louisiana rusher star edge would like to clarify.

First among them: no, he didn’t just start playing football in high school. Chaisson took his sophomore year at North Shore High in Houston to play basketball, and for some reason the scouts ran with the assumption that he was new to the game. But make no mistake, says Chaisson is a lifelong footballer. Upon his return as a junior, he immediately became a five-star rookie, as if he had never left.

“This rumor must be stopped,” he said in February.

Then there is the most urgent question of his rushing prowess. While many consider the 250-pound monster to be the most talented sack artist in this project outside of Ohio State’s Chase Young, some tipsters suggest that Chaisson’s pass race is all about speed.

He has plenty, of course. But the assumption that he doesn’t have much else upsets him.

“They obviously don’t watch a film,” he said. “I know that I am definitely more than a one-dimensional player. I have speed, power, finesse. Anything you want, I have it. “

This stellar mix of skills has never been quite equivalent to an astounding number of bags at LSU. Although he missed two games with an ankle injury, Chaisson collected 6½ sacks last season to lead a title-winning defense for the Tigers, 10 less than Young contributed to Ohio State.

But Chaisson is quick to point out that the totals of the bags tell you very little. Just look at Danielle Hunter, another weird alum from LSU, who left the Tigers with only 4½ career sacks. Now with the Minnesota Vikings, Hunter has 29 bags combined in his last two Pro Bowl seasons.

In addition, rushing passes is only part of his game. After missing most of the 2018 season due to a torn knee anterior cruciate ligament, Chaisson left in 2019 to prove he could do anything.

He believes this has made him the most valuable player in the draft, regardless of the statistics.

“With each game, my impact is felt,” said Chaisson. “I tell the guys all the time. I’m not just a pass hunter. I play racing from stunt games. I’m racing by hemming 350-pound liners. I play on the cover. I am a versatile player. So to label myself only by my pass production? Even if I do not receive bags with my pressures and my haste, all the offensive liners against whom I opposed, they felt my presence. I don’t care about production statistics. “

The choice of Chaisson in this year’s draft will have a lot to do with the fact that NFL teams are feeling the same. Projections placed Chaisson anywhere from the top 10 at the end of the first round.

Anyone who takes this chance, Chaisson wants them to understand that they are not choosing a finished product.

“Everything I’ve done so far is just raw talent,” said Chaisson. “I got coaching, but on a scale of 1 to 10, I’m probably 3 right now. There is so much more that I could improve on and I feel like right now I have moved so far away from raw talent. And the skill set, when it comes to coaching and the veterans who teach me the game, I feel like there is no limit to my game. ”