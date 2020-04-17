NFL Draft: Justin Jefferson of LSU set to enjoy meteoric rise

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

It may be time to recast the handful of money Odell Beckham Jr. gave Justin Jefferson on the Mercedes-Benz Superdome grounds in January, creating all the hubbub after their beloved Louisiana State Tigers won. the national championship.

Think of it as a symbolic down payment on the riches of the NFL that await you.

Jefferson is zooming in on simulated draft boards months after his presentation to the NFL in February, with ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

“He surprised the scouts with a 4.43 to 40 yard dash to the combine, and I called him a lift,” Kiper wrote of the 6-foot-1, 202-pound perspective. “Well, he always gets up.”

It’s a storybook climb for a skinny high school student, slightly recruited and with bad grades, who weighed 155 pounds as a junior and ran with an awkward gait. LSU coach Ed Orgeron held a scholarship for Jefferson which he had accepted after completing a summer course to meet the eligibility standards.

There was an element of fate given that Jefferson is the younger brother of former Tigers quarterback Jordan Jefferson and safety Rickey Jefferson. But the younger brother appeared to have surpassed his first university season, failing to catch a pass while working as a race blocker who wore No. 32, a number more suited to the rear.

The arrival of quarterback Joe Burrow before the 2018 season transformed the fate of the Tigers and their host corps. Jefferson led the team with 54 catches as a prelude to a 2019 record high in which he caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, including 106 yards against Clemson in the championship game.

“The fact that Joe Burrow tosses it at us, throwing it at the money every time we throw it,” said Jefferson of the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at the combine, “it was just a blessing from ‘be in this offense. “

Jefferson’s college football playoff performance, which also included a mind-boggling performance against Oklahoma in the semis when he caught 14 catches for 227 yards and four touchdowns, was a powerful rebuttal to those who had him overlooked during the awards season. His LSU teammate J’Marr Chase, who captured 84 assists, was chosen as the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver and Jefferson was not even selected as the first all-star team to his position.

He was still considered a silver player by Beckham, the former LSU former receiver of the Pro Bowl who celebrated the Tigers’ national title by handing over the money that Jefferson ultimately donated to his church to avoid problems. conformity.

“He shouldn’t have done it, but it was just the heat of the moment,” said Jefferson. “He always does things for us, gives us gifts, gives us new shoes, gives us Beats. He definitely gives us a lot of what he has. “

At the brink of his own fortune, Jefferson could soon become the last former Tiger in a generous mood.