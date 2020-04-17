NFL Draft: Jeff Gladney of TCU can’t wait to show up

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Jeff Gladney’s father called it “Little Prime”, a playful touch on the nickname “Prime Time” which has long been owned by the famous cornerback Deion Sanders.

It is suitable for someone who has a Hall of Fame level boast on the eve of their rise from Texas Christian to the NFL.

Consider Gladney’s mentality when she was asked to the NFL to be part of the media coverage: “You just have to line up with a guy, the guy in front of you, just know that you’re going to beat him every game . “

Or his thoughts on why he is the best cornerback in the NFL draft: “I’m too competitive. I don’t want anyone to beat me. I feel like I’m the best at everything. “

Or its capacity to cover large receivers despite its 5 feet 10 and 191 pounds: “I play bigger than my size. Most receivers do not know this. They think they’re going to come over there and harass me, but it doesn’t go down. “

Gladney has won most battles in her time with the Horned Frogs, the fifth-year senior with 146 tackles, five interceptions and 43 defensive assists while starting 42 of 52 games after a season of redshirting.

His last university season was his best, Gladney becoming a selection of the first All-Big 12 Conference team while leading the conference with 14 break breaks. According to Pro Football Focus, it has forced more completions on third-party games (19) than any other cornerback in the draft class of 2020.

But his 6-3 wingspan and vertical jump of 37 ½ inches may not be able to compensate for the small size which is the main reason why he is widely projected to be selected in the second or third round.

True to his self-confident ways, Gladney said that whoever took it would get robbed.

“I feel like I’m the biggest sleeper,” said Gladney. “They talk a lot about my size, but everyone knows that I am a fast and physical demon.”

Playing in a TCU defense which, according to Gladney, was more complex than most of his college counterparts also made him a cerebral prospect. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t intentionally have blackouts to refine his focus on the next play.

“I call it amnesia,” said Gladney. “You have [got] to forget this game before you do, so even if it was a good game, you have to forget it. “

Gladney’s boasting isn’t just talking to reporters; when it lines up in front of a receiver known to chat, it will make its own noise.

“If he talks, I’m going to talk a little bit, try to get in my head,” said Gladney. “Otherwise, I will stay on my own, play.”

Gladney said he likes to maximize the weakness of a receiver, get aggressive with those who hate contact, and fire others who don’t want to fight on the line of scrimmage. It’s all part of a corner half who likes to be in the middle of every room and every conversation.

“I don’t play like most corners,” said Gladney. “I like to put my nose in everything.”