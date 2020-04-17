NFL Draft: Georgia RB D’Andre Swift Hopes To See Potential

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

He is the latest in a series of star-studded Georgian backs to the NFL, following in the footsteps of Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, but asks D’Andre Swift to compare his path to another back, and he will go out of Athens.

“I would say Christian McCaffrey,” said Swift in a video tweeted by the NFL.

At a steadily declining value position, this is a potentially valuable comparison before the project. After a season in which he became only the third player in NFL history to accumulate 1,000 receiving and receiving yards, McCaffrey signed the biggest backslash contract in history of the league last week.

After the announcement, new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule was asked how the team could possibly spend $ 16 million a year on a ball carrier.

“Calling him a ball carrier is not respectful to him,” Rhule told reporters. “He can do anything.”

Swift hopes that the NFL teams will see this same potential in him before the draft, when he will likely be the first ball carrier selected. Whether that happens in the first or second round probably depends on how versatile they believe Swift can be.

He has done a lot to prove himself in this regard in Georgia. In the first year, in a backfield dominated by Chubb and Michel, Swift ran for 681 yards (at a clip of 7.63 yards per run) and caught 17 passes, which is the team’s fourth best player. Over the next two seasons, with Georgia leading, Swift totaled nearly 2,300 yards rushing and caught 56 ​​passes. In his last 20 games, he has not dropped a pass.

“There are a lot of good backs in this class,” said Swift. “I think I’m the most versatile in this class. I think I’m just three down. I’ll do whatever I am asked to do.”

Swift may not have the statistics to match other top backs of this class. His 2,885 yards rushing to Georgia is less than half of what Jonathan Taylor has racked up in three seasons in Wisconsin.

For some teams, however, this could give Swift a head start over his teammates. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound backpack skill set is just as dynamic as Taylor or J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State, with much less wear and tear on the tires.

Swift played sparingly in the last two games of last season in Georgia, when he suffered from a shoulder injury. Before sitting down, he fumbled a total of three times in two of the previous three games, losing two of them, raising questions about the safety of his ball.

But there aren’t many questions beyond that for the best return in this year’s project. Swift is surprisingly powerful between tackles despite being extremely fast outside them.

“He has the best feet in this draft, just effortlessly the way he runs,” said Chargers Hall of Fame captain Ladainian Tomlinson recently told the NFL Network. “It’s fluid throughout the game.… Everything this guy does is smooth but the feet are what stands out. This is what will separate it at the next level. “

How separate it is from the rest of this running back course depends on who you ask. But even McCaffrey, selected eighth overall, was not the first to retire from the table in 2017. As Swift can certainly attest, McCaffrey went very well.