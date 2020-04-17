NFL Draft: Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU eager to elevate the game

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s favorite seafood boil in Louisiana requires 35 to 40 pounds of live, cleaned crayfish, plus two pounds of peeled shrimp and one pound of smoked sausage cut into small pieces.

There is no debate about the attraction featured in this steaming jar of Cajun gluttony.

“Crayfish all day,” said Edwards-Helaire at the recent NFL combine in Indianapolis.

As a small but fast outgoing Louisiana state, Edwards-Helaire was more like an accompaniment, one of those mini-corn on the cobs, during a delectable attack by the Tigers which included quarterback Joe Burrows, winner of the Heisman Trophy, and receiver Justin Justin Geaux. Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr.

National champion LSU produced 70.6% of its offensive in the air behind Burrows & Co. en route to 15-0, but Edwards-Helaire won the biggest compliment when Burrows called it the best team athlete.

“For him to say that,” said Edwards-Helaire, “means the world to me.”

The final word will come from NFL teams who reflect on its value in the project. He’s a bit of a joker, with projections listing him selected from the first to the third round, but the appeal is undeniable.

At 5’7 and 207 pounds, Edwards-Helaire combines breaking speed with elite skills to catch up with passes. The word he likes to use to describe himself is “exclusive”.

“I feel like everything I do,” said Edwards-Helaire, “is something that cannot be matched.”

It also has low mileage – a huge selling point for prospects who appear to have the shelf life of bananas once in the NFL.

As a first year, Edwards-Helaire was buried on the depth chart behind Derrius Guice, a future second round pick of the Washington Redskins. In 2018, Edwards-Helaire played behind Darrel Williams, a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing as an undrafted free agent.

Edwards-Helaire was finally the headliner last season, worthy of a giant guy while in capitals shouting his achievements. He drove in Alabama with 103 rushing yards and 77 receiving yards while scoring four touchdowns, part of an impressive transport that helped him finish the season with 1414 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns to go with 55 catches for 453 yards and another touchdown.

Along the way, Edwards-Helaire continued to hear about what he could not to do.

“Every week was always something,” said Edwards-Helaire. “Does it have a breaking speed?” And then [I would] stop an 80 yard touchdown. “Can he make a guy miss?” “Will he show” Bama game? “In the end, all the questions were answered.”

He will enter the NFL with little treadwear, his career in 370 attempts to rush less than half of some of his most famous counterparts.

“Like a Pirelli P Zero tire fresh out of the market,” said Edwards-Helaire. “You wear it a bit, man. That’s my thing, I feel like my lifespan right now is quite long. “