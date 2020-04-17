NFL Draft: CJ Henderson of Florida says he is the # 1 corner

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

CJ Henderson’s football journey took him five hours on the Florida Turnpike from Miami Columbus High to Gainesville for three years as a cornerback with the Florida Gators.

His next stop could be considerably closer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, just an hour’s drive away, hold the ninth pick in the NFL draft and need a starting cornerback to play in front of Tre Herndon. Practically a local, Henderson makes a lot of sense here, even for those who don’t openly promote hometown prospects.

He was a three-year-old starter in Florida who recorded six interceptions and 20 assists while showing that he never gave up on a game. He once caught South Carolina fast receiver Deebo Samuel from behind before he could not reach the goal line and sprinted across the field to attack the tight end of the Tennessee Austin Pope inside the five-meter line, shaking the ball before bouncing into the goal area for what became a touchback.

Henderson declared for the draft in December and missed the Gators’ Orange Bowling win over Virginia to avoid possible injury.

“I just felt like I was ready for the next level, the next challenge,” he said of his early departure from college at the NFL in Indianapolis.

Henderson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds on the combine and is widely regarded as the second best defensive back hope in the draft, trailing only Ohio cornerback Jeffrey Okudah.

“I would definitely rank No. 1,” said Henderson before adding a warning. “I expect everyone to rank the same. I strongly respect the rest of the turns. What separates me is that I am a competitor and that I am very intelligent. “

His attempt to stay in his country of origin is supported by one of the greatest lobbyists in the world. He is a 6 foot 5 inch, 312 pound Jaguar forward, Jawaan Taylor, who played with Henderson in Florida and wants to be a team mate again. Taylor introduced Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone on the benefits of choosing Henderson.

“Everyone knows how athletic he is and how good he is on the field,” Taylor told the Jacksonville Times-Union. “But he is also very good mentally, and he knows football. Of course, I push it. I played two years with him in college, and I can’t wait to refuel with him. I push a lot for him. “

History can also work in Henderson’s favor. Jacksonville took a Florida player in each of the last two recoveries, selecting defensive forward Taven Bryan in the first round in 2018 and Taylor in the second round in 2019.

If selected by the Jaguars, Henderson would make the Gators three for three.