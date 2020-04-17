Navy coronavirus tests reveal “stealthy” spread among healthy young sailors

Widespread testing of the Navy coronavirus carrier has revealed that the majority of confirmed cases are asymptomatic – showing how the virus can “stealthily” spread among young and otherwise healthy people, officials said.

The findings on the USS Theodore Roosevelt could raise policy questions on how to reopen the country safely, officials said.

“It has revealed a new dynamic behind this virus: that it can be carried by normal, healthy people who have no idea that it is carrying it,” said Defense Secretary Mark Esper. ‘a Thursday appearance on NBC “Today”.

About 94% of the 4,800 crew members have now been tested for the virus.

A total of 60% of the 600 sick sailors confirmed aboard the boat have not yet shown any symptoms, the Navy said. The service has not speculated on the number of these patients who could later fall ill.

In the United States, the tests have been mainly reserved for the most seriously ill patients, which makes it difficult to assess the number of asymptomatic sick cases that still exist.

“With respect to COVID-19, we learn that stealth in the form of asymptomatic transmission is the secret power of this adversary,” said Rear Admiral Bruce Gillingham, surgeon general of the Navy.

The Navy results are higher than previous estimates from Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, who predict that 25 to 50% of people who contract the virus will have no symptoms.

The Theodore Roosevelt’s coronavirus epidemic became a lightning rod for controversy after its captain, Brett Crozier, set off a Navy brass alarm that was leaked to the press.

As a result, he was relieved of his duties and the Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, resigned after declaring that Crozier was “too naive or too stupid” for the job.

With post wires