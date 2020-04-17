NASA personnel send Rover commands to Mars from home

When NASA announced that it forced as many workers as possible to work from home in the middle a new coronavirus pandemic, the Agency also mentioned that personnel deemed critical to operations would continue to have access to NASA headquarters and laboratories.

Controlling Curiosity-Rover on Mars is, of course, a critical task, so you might be surprised to learn that the Curiosity mission team isn’t really going to work these days. Incredibly, the team is does all the work related to the rover from the comfort of their own homes, guiding the rover remotely without ever leaving the house.

Typically, members of the Curiosity team spend the day at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. There, computers can transfer commands directly to the rover, collect data, and receive images. However, with a homework assignment, researchers are now doing many of the same things at home.

Shortly after the team members settled down to work remotely, they gave the command to the rover, which proved successful. Rover dusted the rock sample using commands that were not sent from the NASA facility, but from the desktop of the residence. It’s a big deal, but there are still things the team simply can’t do without them being on site.

“However, not everything they used to work at JPL could be sent home,” NASA explains. “Designers rely on 3D images of Mars and usually examine them with special goggles that move quickly between the left and right eyes to make the shapes of the landscape more visible. It helps them figure out where the curiosity is driving and how far they can extend the robot arm. “

This high-end device is available to them on the JPL, but none of the members of the group have obese enough computers to run such programs. JPL notes that the hardware is actually designed for gaming – high-end graphics cards that pull most of the weight – but it works just as well in exploring Mars. Today, the science team uses old-school red / blue 3D images and glasses at home.

Despite the dramatic changes in the landscape, the Curiosity team is still nearing completion of its work and taking advantage of Rover’s time on the Red Planet. With up to 20 people required to plan and test commands before sending them to Mars, video conferencing has become the norm and continuous communication allows Rover to continue at its best.