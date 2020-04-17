NASA is finding a new exoplanet that could support liquid water

A group of scientists used re-analyzed data from NASA’s Kepler space telescope to find an earth-sized exoplanet that orbits the inhabited area.

For space organization purposes, a living area refers to the area around a star where the planet could support liquid water – and possibly other forms of life.

The drawing by this artist shows what the Kepler-1649c could look like on its surface.

The globe was discovered as researchers examined older observations of Kepler, whose agency retired in 2018.

“Although it was misidentified by previous searches with a computer algorithm, scientists who checked Kepler’s data looked at the signature a second time and identified it as a planet,” the space agency said.

According to NASA, this distant world, located 300 light-years from Earth, is the most similar in size and estimated temperature to our home planet.