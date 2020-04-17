Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy deadlock over small business bill

Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Kevin McCarthy remain at odds over next round of stimulus spending, speaker demanding more money for hospitals and state governments, while minority leader wants clean pass the $ 250 billion paycheck protection program.

The couple traded beards at press conferences on Thursday, with Pelosi saying front-line medical workers need more help.

“Hospitals, states and local governments are on the front lines of this crisis. They are short – have run out of money and desperately need an emergency injection of additional funds to care for patients and prevent further spread and death, “she said.

“They also need PPE, personal protective equipment, to protect themselves, to save their lives, as they save other lives.”

She said the Democrats supported the second phase of the P3 after the end of the initial money, but wanted an additional $ 250 million for other priorities.

McCarthy tore up the President’s demands, citing the skyrocketing number of unemployed workers caused by the coronavirus crisis and the need to donate money to those who were unemployed.

“I can’t understand, after seeing an additional 5 million unemployed, how President Pelosi keeps saying no,” said McCarthy at a press conference with reporters, Fox News reported.

Republicans said other priorities could be funded in the coming weeks, but the small business loan program required immediate action.

Asked by a journalist, why not just give Pelosi a fig leaf for the additional $ 250 million to have the corporate program reconstituted, McCarthy mocked: “The question should really be Nancy Pelosi. Can’t you give America a fig leaf and just say yes. “

The impasse apparently means that there will be no vote in the House anytime soon because the program is short of money.

“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the paycheck protection program based on available credit,” the Small Business Administration said on Thursday. “Likewise, we are unable to register new PPP lenders at this time.”

The GOP’s effort had already failed in the Senate last week when Pelosi and minority leader Chuck Schumer asked for an additional $ 250 million to help hospitals and state and local governments and include changes to the small business program. to help disadvantaged and minority and other party businesses. outside.