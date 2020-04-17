Mom Selling Penis Masks Raised $ 56,000 for Charity

The Utah mom, whose penis-covered social distance masks have gone viral, has now sold 5,400 garments – and raised $ 56,000 for charity, according to a report released Thursday.

Mindy Vincent – who made the phallic fashion statement to remind people to “kindly support f – k up” – is working hard to produce face covers after buyers flooded his Facebook page, according to wsbt.com.

“It’s amazing and just plain crazy,” said Vincent from Salt Lake City.

She said the proceeds will go to the not-for-profit needle exchange Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, adding, “It’s great to see so many people supporting our cause … it will help a lot of people.”

Vincent first published his “#projectpenismask” on Facebook last week, quickly attracting hundreds of thousands of stocks and likes.

“When someone tells me that my mask has penises on it, I will kindly let them know that this is how I determine that they are too close, please kindly back the f – – k up” , she wrote in the post, with a photo of her wearing one.

Initially, Vincent did not intend to sell the well-covered devices, but now has enough fabric to make 19,000 of them, she said.

On Thursday, the charity posted a page on its website selling Vincent’s $ 20 “Corona C-kblock Masks”, which were temporarily sold out.

“We are overwhelmed by all the love and support we receive!” the group wrote.