Mitchell Robinson Helps Mike Miller Luck

If there is a strong argument to keep interim coach Mike Miller for another season, this can be found in the growth of a certain 7-foot center, slamming in the alley, blocking Bayou’s shots.

Mitchell Robinson high school coach Butch Stockton said Robinson’s improvement in the last two months of the season is testament to Miller’s familiarity with the Knicks center.

Stockton, head coach of Chalmette High School (La.), Remembers Miller as a new assistant coach who came to New Orleans last summer to work with Robinson, who in his second season will set the record for the NBA for the highest percentage of field goals (74.2 percent) if the regular season does not resume.

“I have spoken to Mike several times,” Stockton told the New Orleans Post in a telephone interview. “Mike spent a lot of time this summer working here with Mitch. Mike knows Mitch better than some of the other coaches because he spent so much time with him in the summer. Mitch liked him. He could no longer relate to him for this reason, all the while in the gym with each other. “

As coach of the Westchester Knicks G-League, Miller was also the head coach of the 2018 Summer League team in Las Vegas, where Robinson excelled weeks after the draft. This is where the center announced itself as a 36th flight.

Last summer, Stockton recalled that Miller had come to town to devote himself to Robinson’s “footwork, shooting, mid-range jumper and ball handling”. “

“He worked to correct his form by shooting the ball,” said Stockton. “They’ve toured a lot.”

Getting his confidence to hit the mid-range jump – or a 3 pointer – is the next step in Robinson’s growth. He only took three jumps this season.

“He was a very good marksman in high school,” said Stockton. “I think we’ll see Mitch shoot from the outside in his third year. He works so hard on it. If he can shoot like I know he can shoot the ball, he will be a great force on this field, especially if he will draw people out of the way. This will make this pick and roll even more successful.

“Mitchell is so coachable. He will do what the coaches tell him to do. I think a large part of this offense is designed for him to do pick and roll this year. It will adjust a screen and it will roll because it ends so well at the edge. You don’t want him to do what the team doesn’t want him to do. He was very coachable. “

The 21-year-old tall man spent the season suspension in New Orleans with his former coach, Marcell Scott.

There are pictures on Robinson’s social media of doing basketball exercises with a group of guys around the grounds of the Val Riess sports complex in Chalmette – apparently in violation of NBA protocol not to visit gyms.

An NBA spokesperson declined to comment.

Stockton has spoken to Robinson several times since he returned home.

“I know he ran the dikes,” said Stockton, who watches all of the Knicks’ NBA League Pass games. “Mitchell likes to play basketball. He misses playing. He misses playing New York at the Garden. “

The fact that Robinson appeared as a fundamental fundamental piece / a fan favorite only helps Miller’s chances of coming back.

“I thought Mitch was much better,” said Stockton. “It was really fluid. Run the ground well. Jump and finish all over the edge. He progressed enormously in high school. We launched lots of alleys to Mitch but he really improved his game enormously. The Knicks did a very good job of developing it and reaching its full potential. “

One thing Stockton has noticed is that Robinson makes fewer mistakes – not as reckless as he tries to rack up blocker hits. As a rookie, Robinson averaged 2.4 blocks (161 in 66 games). Robinson has 119 blocks in 61 games (average 2.0) this season.

“He may not have had as many blocks, but he changed more things,” said Stockton. “He was in the hallway and they didn’t shoot him as much as I noticed this year than they did last year. They overtook him because of his presence. They arrived – he helped his teammates well. When they passed [them] he was there to protect the rim.

“Towards the end of the season, he didn’t have as many problems. He was very clever when it came to blocking and blocking shots and was able to stay on the field longer that way. He always tells me that he has to stay on the ground. “

It has proven wise for Miller to keep Robinson in a comfort zone as a backup center for Taj Gibson.

“Coming down from the bench, he didn’t have as many problems,” said Stockton. “He got to see the game before he came in. When he got into the game, he saw what he could do and what the other guys were doing and was smarter about things.”