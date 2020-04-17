Mike Conley defeats Zach LaVine to win ESPN HORSE title

Mike Conley was happy to be in good competition with the NBA season suspended during the coronavirus epidemic.

That he won ESPN H-O-R-S-E Challenge, beating Zach LaVine in the championship game broadcast Thursday night, was secondary to the entertainment value.

“It was a fun environment to be a part of,” said Conley (H-O) of the Utah Jazz on ESPN after defeating LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. “It gave us something to do at a time when we are all sitting around the house.”

Conley (H-O) reached the final by defeating former NBA star Chauncey Billups, while LaVine (H-O-R) ousted WNBA star Allie Quigley from Chicago Sky.

Conley, who played an indoor gym in Columbus, Ohio, quickly saddled LaVine with H-O, the second letter coming when Conley made a free throw with both eyes closed while LaVine missed his attempted match.

LaVine, playing outside in Snohomish, Wash., Was later at H-O-R and in a letter after Conley missed a 3-point bank from the top of the key. But Conley converted consecutive shots, the second a racing hook on the panel that LaVine could not match, saddling H-O-R-S-E with him.

“You deserve this championship, I’ll let you know,” said LaVine after failing. “I did everything I could. I had a really tough opponent in the championship game, and he had laps that I had never seen before.

“It was fun. It was like shooting and he made really, really, really difficult shots.”

Conley expressed his joy at seeing LaVine.

“It was nice to see another NBA guy, man,” said Conley. “Cooped in the house. It was a pleasure to see you. “

In the semifinals, also broadcast on Thursday, Conley finished Billups with a two-handed free kick. The former star known as “Mr. Big Shot “was bound to amaze Conley’s performance.

“Mike was a little too hard,” said Billups, who played in Denver. “He has too many tricks for me.”

LaVine used his athleticism several times in his semifinal win against Quigley, who played in Deerfield, Illinois. This prompted Quigley, one of the WNBA’s best 3-point shooters, to remind LaVine that he had 13 3 points in a game earlier this season. .

LaVine did not take the bait and eventually finished his Chicago hoopster counterpart.

“It was so much fun,” said Quigley afterwards. “It was such a good experience.”

Quigley beat 10-star NBA All-Star Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the quarterfinals, which were presented on Sunday.

In the other quarterfinals, Billups defeated Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young, LaVine swept the NBA Hall of Fame, Paul Pierce, and Conley beat former WNBA star Tamika Catchings, slated to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in late August.