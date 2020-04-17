Michigan Governor Whitmer Prosecuted For Home Stay Order

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been hit by at least two federal lawsuits challenging social distancing orders that she has made to fight the spread of the coronavirus that forces people to stay at home and most businesses to close their doors.

The lawsuits, filed Tuesday and Wednesday by four Michigan residents and a company, charge Whitmer with violating their constitutional rights with his Stay-at-Home-Stay-Safe Executive Order, which runs until late April.

“It takes a hammer to an ant,” said lawyer David Helm, who represents residents. Fox 2 Detroit Wednesday.

“We think it is too broad and excessive. There is a way to do it appropriately without infringing on constitutional rights as the governor did. “

He argued that Whitmer’s order to close businesses and ban all non-essential travel violated people’s right to associate freely with one another and said that they favored the directives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Limiting Crowd Size.

“We have a hard time balancing how you can go to the store, but you can’t go out on your fishing boat,” said Helm. “Or you can go to an employer who is essential, but a single-tree pruning operation is not.”

One owner of a landscaping business has filed the other complaint, which says that “the draconian liberties outlined in this complaint will, unfortunately, become the” new standard. “

Michigan has more than 28,000 cases of coronavirus and its death number of 1,921 is the third largest in the country after New York and New Jersey.

Meanwhile, four county sheriffs from northern Michigan opposed the orders and said they would apply them on an “individual” basis.

“While we understand her desire to protect the public, we question some of the restrictions she has imposed that go beyond her executive power,” the statement said. “She (Whitmer) has created a vague framework of emergency laws that only confuse Michigan (residents),” the four said in a statement, the Manistee News Advocate reported.

Instead of limiting travel, Michigan should focus on “reopening the counties and getting people back to work”.

“We must also be aware that this virus is deadly and that we must continue to practice social isolation, hand washing, wearing masks and other medically recommended measures,” the statement said. “Allowing those without a paycheck to return to work is imperative for the economic success and well-being of our community. We can do it in stages, especially those working outside. “

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters went to the Michigan Captiol Building in Lansing to rally against orders signed by Whitmer on April 9, obstructing the streets with bumper-to-bumper traffic lines and honking vehicles.

“Operation Gridlock” was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Whitmer, a Democrat, said she was “really disappointed” with the protest because many of the protesters were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

“The sad irony here is that … they don’t like being in this order to stay at home and they may have just created the need to extend it, which we try to avoid at all costs”, she said on Wednesday.