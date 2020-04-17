Michelle Obama in talks to endorse Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign

WASHINGTON – Michelle Obama plans to support former veep Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, adding star power to a White House offer that has persistent enthusiasm, according to a new report.

Former First Lady, 56, Talks With Biden Team To Help With Virtual Fundraising And Voter Registration, With A Biden Assistant Describing Her Weight Approval As “A Big Problem”, The Hill reported Friday morning.

“We know what pretty much everyone in America is doing: Michelle Obama is probably the most loved member of the Democratic Party and her support is very important,” Biden’s aide to the publication said.

“Any future announcement would reflect the incredible impact of his voice,” they added.

The former first lady plans to lend her name to a fundraising email as early as next week and is also planning to film an approval video similar to the one her husband posted on Tuesday, the report said.

Former President Barack Obama, 58, finally approved his running mate for two terms in an 11-minute YouTube video after passing the entire Democratic primary on the sidelines.

Biden lagged behind huge re-election of President Trump, who has more than $ 100 million in the bank, and Democrats fear 77-year-old former vice president may become useless during coronavirus pandemic .