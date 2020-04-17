Maluma for helping Colombia fight the coronavirus and why it won’t publish songs in English

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King spoke to global superstar Maluma, also known as Juan Luis Arias, about how he is helping his homeland, Colombia, fight coronavirus , why he does not intend to publish his music in English and what it is about. means being the only artist to perform in Spanish in the next special Global Citizen, “One World: Together At Home,” broadcast on CBS on Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. AND.