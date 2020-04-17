“Love to cook and eat”

With the 2020 NFL draft in a few days, it is the season for Scouts to disclose bizarre perspectives hidden in anonymity.

Louisville attacking tackle Mekhi Becton is considered one of the best prospects in his job with Jedrick Wills of Alabama, Andrew Thomas of Georgia and Tristan Wirfs of Iowa, but an anonymous scout told Bob Athletic from The Athletic’s Bob McGinn that he didn’t think he belonged to this level. because of his love affair with food.

“” You know why I have him fifth (on his vote)? “Said a fourth scout.” Because he likes to cook and eat more than he likes to play football, “” McGinn wrote Thursday in his annual nine-game NFL series.

The scout went on to draw parallels with Raiders Pro Bowl striker Trent Brown, who had measurable results similar to the 2015 NFL Combine (6 feet 8 1/2, 353 pounds).

“He may be a monster now,” said the scout according to McGinn. “You could hit him.”

Becton is an absolute unit, even by the standards of offensive liners. Standing at 6 feet 7 3/8 and 364 pounds, the 20-year-old All-ACC was the heaviest and fourth-highest hope at the 2020 NFL Combine, weighing about 49 pounds more than the average lineman in his class draft.

Its closest competitors, Wills (6 feet 4 1/4, 312 pounds), Thomas (6 feet 5 1/8, 315 pounds) and Wirfs (6 feet 4 1/8, 321 pounds) are even overshadowed by its stature impressive.

Despite his size, Becton had a quick time of 5.1 seconds on 40 combine yards, ranking him 13th out of 40 offensive linemen.

Becton is a potential target for the Giants (# 4) and the Jets (# 11) near the top of the repechage, as the two teams are in desperate need of help in offensive line.

“I think there are three very good players who are going to be Pro Bowl players: Becton and Wills very close to each other, then Wirfs”, Daniel Jeremiah, chief analyst at the NFL Network. tell the Post. “[Becton] has by far the most on the rise. There aren’t a lot of guys walking around like him. A rare, rare physical specimen. “