Leonard Fournette Streamlines Cam Newton Recruitment

Leonard Fournette doesn’t seem to be fully embracing Minshew Mania.

The Jacksonville Jaguars who raced this week have publicly recruited free agent quarterback and former NFL MVP Cam Newton, although he says it was not a slap in the back of Jags QB holder Gardner Minshew.

“I feel like Cam, Cam went to the Super Bowl. He’s a great guy, I’ve known Cam for a minute now, “said Fournette of the former Carolina Panthers star. in a Thursday appearance on ESPN “First Take”.

“As I have said to some people who have spoken to me, this is not disrespectful to Minshew. I’m just trying to become the best team position [so] we can win. That was all. Just a friendly competition, because [it] brings out the best in people. “

Fournette had deleted an Instagram article last month – shortly after the Panthers’ release of Newton – in which he wrote “@CameronNewton What are we doing as a team or what?”

Washington State’s sixth round pick Minshew in 2019 threw 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 games last season (12 starts) while acquisition of free agent Nick Foles has been put on the line. gap with a broken left collarbone suffered during the opening of the season.

The Foles, who won the Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles as a replacement for injured starter Carson Wentz, were traded by Jacksonville to the Chicago Bears in March for a fourth-round pick in next week’s draft.