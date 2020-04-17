Layoffs Hit More White Collar Workers – Even Health Care Workers

First of all, it was bars, restaurants, hotels. And clothing stores, cinemas, places of entertainment. And countless small businesses, from bookstores to hair salons.

Now, the record stream of layoffs triggered by the viral epidemic extends beyond the service industries that have suffered the most shock and still suffer the most. White-collar workers, ranging from software programmers and legal assistants to sales associates and some healthcare workers, absorb layoffs or pay cuts. The same is true for workers in other occupations, such as construction and real estate.

The growing number of job losses led to 5.2 million new claims for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department announced on Thursday. This has increased the total number of workers laid off in the month since the virus virtually closed the economy to 22 million – by far the worst series of job losses ever recorded in the United States.

“There is really no industry immune to the effects of the epidemic,” said Daniel Zhao, senior economist on the Glassdoor job listings website.

Employee discussions of layoffs on Glassdoor jumped 47% among IT companies and 64% in finance, said Zhao. These discussions almost doubled among health care workers. No longer surprising: many doctors’ offices and other health care providers have reduced nonessential procedures, and some are cutting jobs.

Software company Toast, which works with the restaurant industry, cut its workforce last week by half – 1,300 people – citing a dizzying drop in restaurant sales. Yelp, the customer review site, has cut 1,000 jobs. Groupon, the online discount company, lost 2,800.

Layoffs jumped by nearly 40,000 in Texas earlier this month, government report said, partly due to job losses in a category that includes data processing and online publishing companies . In Maine, the layoffs have swept away employers in the professional and scientific fields, especially architectural and engineering firms. Health care workers and administrative support workers have lost their jobs in Tennessee.

Some law firms have also felt compelled to downsize. One of the victims was Fern Weinbaum, who was put on leave last month from his job as legal secretary in a small law firm in Manhattan. Weinbaum, 68, has yet to receive her unemployment benefits, which she relies on to help pay her monthly rent of $ 1,100.

“I am very worried, I need money,” she said. “It is very frustrating.”

The grim numbers of layoffs, leaves, and wage cuts point to an American economy that is falling into what appears to be a catastrophic recession, the worst in decades. The country’s production could drop by around 10.5% before it starts to rebound, according to Ryan Sweet, an economist at Moody’s Analytics. This would be more than double the contraction during the 2008-2009 recession, which was the worst slowdown since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

All businesses deemed non-essential have been closed in almost all states. Some economists say the unemployment rate could reach 20% in April, which would be the highest rate since the crisis. In comparison, unemployment never exceeded 10% during the Great Recession.

Coronavirus is also hitting economies around the world. The International Monetary Fund said this week that the global economy would likely shrink 3% this year, the worst slowdown since the 1930s. The IMF predicts that European economies that use the euro will shrink 7.5%, while Japan contracts by 5.2%. The global lending agency, which has seen 102 of its 189 member countries ask for help, predicts a solid rebound next year. But he said the outlook is unusually uncertain.

A quarter of British companies said they had closed or suspended their activities, according to a survey carried out the week to April 5. Those who remained open retired on average 21% of their staff.

European unemployment is expected to rise to around 10%, according to IHS Markit economists. This figure does not include the millions of people who work reduced hours or who are on leave and who earn part-time wages as part of European government programs to keep people on the payroll.

Also in the United States, many white-collar workers have been affected by wage cuts while keeping their jobs. It is better than a layoff, although the decline in incomes, multiplied across the economy as a whole, is sure to slow consumer spending and depress the economy.

Medical device maker Boston Scientific puts most of its full-time workers, excluding sales and manufacturing, on four-day work weeks and cuts their wages by 20% for at least the next three months. The company has 17,000 employees in the United States.

In Rhode Island and Michigan, 24% of the workforce in each state applied for unemployment assistance, the worst of all states, followed by Hawaii with 23% and Pennsylvania and Nevada at 22%.

In total, almost 12 million people in the country now receive unemployment checks, which essentially corresponds to the peak reached in January 2010, shortly after the official end of the Great Recession. This is less than the number of applicants in part because it is less than the number of jobless claims for the first time in a week. And many people who apply for unemployment assistance are turned down and do not receive checks.

Many of the unemployed whose unsuccessful requests for unemployment assistance are likely to be self-employed and concert workers. The government’s $ 2.2 trillion economic assistance program is providing unemployed benefits to these groups for the first time. But most states have to put in place new computer systems to handle these requests – a process that could take weeks in some cases.

Delays in many states in processing requests from contractors and concert workers are a problem for people like Celia Rocha, 44, who lost what she called her “dream job” as an assistant artist studio in Los Angeles after California ordered all essential non-businesses to close last month. Rocha, who had worked as a contractor for three years, said she had asked for benefits but had been refused. When she called the state phone line to ask questions, she was only given a tape directing her to the website.

“You can’t talk to someone and get your questions answered,” said Rocha. “There is no information on when we can request this” on the state’s website.

California said on Wednesday that it plans to have a website for freelancers and active entrepreneurs by Monday.