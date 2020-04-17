Land O’Lakes quietly removes image of longtime Native American girl

The popular dairy brand Land O’Lakes has quietly changed its packaging to remove its image of an iconic Indian girl, it was revealed on Wednesday.

The new packaging has already started to appear in stores and looks like the previous brand with an image of lake and trees – except without Mia, the kneeling woman presented in the center, reports the Minnesota Reformer.

“We have recognized that we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our corporate culture – and nothing is better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O ‘dairy products.” Lakes, “said Beth Ford, President and CEO of Land O’Lakes, in a February press release.

Mia first appeared on Land O’Lakes packaging in 1928 and was originally designed by illustrator Arthur C. Hanson for the advertising company Brown and Bigelow.

Native American artist Patrick DesJarlait of the Ojibwe tribe redesigned packaging in the 1950s to promote “a sense of Indian pride,” reported the Minnesota Reformer.

Her son Robert DesJarlait told the media that the image – which has been criticized by many as “racist” – has become a “paradox” for Native Americans.

“He broke down many obstacles. . . In the 1950s, no one even thought of stereotypical imagery. Today, it’s a stereotype, but it’s also a source of cultural pride, ”DesJarlait told the channel.