Kenya Barris explains why he threw himself into Netflix's `` #blackAF ''

Kenya Barris knows how to make people laugh. Consider the evidence: he created the groundbreaking ABC comedy “black-ish” and his spin-off “adult-ish” and co-wrote the hype “Girls Trip” and the popular sequel “Barbershop: The Final Cut”.

But if you want to make Barris laugh, tell him that he is the most recent television leader in his latest project, “#blackAF” from Netflix.

“Oh, right,” Barris proclaims, laughing when he makes a phone call. “I’m not an … actor,” punctuating the comment with a variation of the shorthand explanation in the title of the series. Aside from playing a tree in a school production during his youth, Barris has no acting experience.

It turns out that the joke is on Barris.

“#blackAF” focuses on a successful black comedy writer named Kenya Barris, who has left the broadcast arena behind after signing an expensive development agreement with Netflix. He and his large family, which has been the inspiration for much of his comic material, live the great life.

If it sounds a bit familiar, it’s because it is. Barris signed in 2018 an exclusive agreement estimated at $ 100 million with the streaming giant to write and produce shows. Barris is one of a number of other elite television producers, including Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story”), who have signed mega-deals with Netflix in recent years. .

His first project, “Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show”, was created last year. In “#blackAF”, which co-stars Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”) as Barris’ wife, the writer-producer has a lavish lifestyle – luxury cars, huge mansion and a pool – but his comfort level is lowered considerably by his endless conflicts with his family.

The show is a tribute to families “and to black families in particular,” says Barris. “I love family comedies, but I think we needed a little reboot. It comes from a good place. ”

The concept for the series revolves around Barris’ teenage daughter Drea (Iman Benson), making a documentary about her family as part of her candidacy for the New York University School of Cinema. Barris hires a professional film crew to help him.

As for Barris’ screen counterpart, “It’s a hyper-realized version of me.” He is as close to me as Larry David is to his character on “Curb Your Enthusiasm”. Like any writer’s room, this character is an aggregate of writers. He’s a lot more stupid than me because I wanted to say things out loud that I wouldn’t normally say. “

Kenya Barris, creator of “black-ish”, plays an oversized version of himself in “#blackaf”. (Gabriel Delerme / Netflix)

Barris adds: “I wanted to depreciate myself. This Kenya is the new George Jefferson school. He is happy to have succeeded, but he is also trapped in the bubble of this success. “

Playing a version of himself turned out to be more difficult than expected.

According to Barris: “This is the biggest risk I could have taken, creatively. My joke, which is not a joke, is that I had watery stools for four days. I get up in the middle of the night thinking, “What have I done?” “It’s the hardest and scariest thing I’ve ever done. I have so much respect for the actors. They’re magical people, the way they can make you feel things.”

Another actor “whom we loved” was originally supposed to play the role. But Barris felt that the series would create more buzz if he played himself.

“I understand that the loudest way is to be personal, and it’s as personal as possible,” he says.

Jones also encouraged him to play the part: “She said,” Isn’t there another actor who already plays you on television? “” Referring to Anthony Anderson of “black-ish”.

When asked if he had approached Anderson or any of the other stars he had worked with for acting advice, Barris laughed again: “I would have been so embarrassed. It’s so derogatory and offensive that I even try to do it. What will i say? “Hey, this thing you’re great for – how do you do it?” “

He said his main approach was “to learn my lines so that I can forget my lines. To make sure I understand the point of the scene. “

There was a distinct advantage in taking up the challenge. “Every writer I talk to now, I’ll tell them to play a role in the day,” he says. “It will change the writer you are. You will realize that it is not just words on a page that you write. Someone has to say them. Like the way you write an argument is not the way it is executed. People just don’t trade, there is no break. Truth be told, it’s bad writing, and I’ve done it several times. “

For now, he hopes that viewers will accept him as an actor.

“A victory would be if I did not hesitate and if the show started a conversation, whatever that conversation was. I get a lot of photos. The biggest thing is that I really did it with passion. And I hope this diverts enough from everything that is going on right now. “