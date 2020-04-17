Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin answers preliminary questions from the NFL

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Perhaps no one joined the NFL in February after accomplishing more by answering fewer questions for Scouts than Jonathan Taylor.

Sure, he broke Herschel Walker’s three-year record with 6,174 yards in Wisconsin… but what about those 18 fumbles?

Yes, its durability is a well-known commodity… but what about its lack of a sustained pass outside the rear field?

Yes, it looks like he could make a very good pro ball carrier … but what about all those other enticing prospects who could be more complete players?

ESPN NFL project analyst Mel Kiper Jr. told ESPN Wisconsin that Taylor, despite his prolific academic career, would most likely be a second-round pick due to these lingering uncertainties.

“I know the trial and error issues are there, and he needs to fix them because he has these bullet safety concerns,” Kiper told the network. “But he’s not an elite receiver out of the backfield, and that’s the problem. You have to be thorough now, you have to be a guy who can be very, very productive in the passing game. is an area where Jonathan has yet to work on this aspect. ”

Taylor predictably dismissed the combine’s concerns, arguing that he was a versatile player who could thrive in more than one running game like he did with Badgers. He highlighted Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s ability to highlight him as a playmaker by sending him the ball into space and his consistency from season to season.

“If you look at the next level, what separates the big backs from the elite backs is really that they play at the elite level day after day every Sunday,” said Taylor to the combine. “I think it’s one of the biggest things that separates me, it’s my ability to be consistent from year to year.”

Doubts about his ability to catch the ball, Taylor said, should have been eliminated in a junior season in which he caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns. He had a total of 16 catches in his first two seasons.

Taylor said he modeled his racing style after former Houston Texans star Arian Foster, who led the league in rushing in his second NFL season.

“Arian Foster has been really smooth in and out of his cuts for his size,” said Taylor, also on the muscular side at 5 feet 10 and 226 pounds. “So, being a little bigger, I make sure that when I play, I play smoothly so that it looks natural. And I thought it was like rhythm and poetry to me. “

The 40-yard 4.39-second run on the combine proved that Taylor combines size and speed. But will it be enough for him to double a series of other talented backs such as Georgia D D’Andre Swift, Utah Zack Moss, Ohio State J.K. Dobbins and Cam Akers of Florida State on draft day?

This question will be answered fairly quickly.