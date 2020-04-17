John Krasinski at the Virtual DJ Ball for High School Students

DJ Jim Halpert on the turntables.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused schools across the country to close, and while high school students finish the year at home, seniors miss events such as graduation and prom.

John Krasinski decided he wanted to do something for the 2020 seniors stuck inside and announced that he would host a virtual ball on his “Some Good News” YouTube channel.

“It’s the good class of 2020”, the actor “Office” posted on Instagram. “I’m DJing your ball with friends this Friday evening 8EST / 5PST !! Click on the link in the biography for the invitation! See you later!”

He posted a photo back of himself at his prom, telling his followers that he “can’t bear how much you miss your prom”.

Krasinski launched “Some Good News” as a way to share positive stories during the uncertain times of the pandemic. In addition to sharing stories of generosity, he also used his show to perform his own acts of kindness.

Last week, the actor surprised a little girl with a meeting of the original cast of “Hamilton” performing the song “Alexander Hamilton” on Zoom. He also offered free healthcare for AT&T mobile workers and lifetime tickets to heroes in Boston hospitals for health care workers across the country.

Those who want to attend the Krasinski Ball virtually can visit the Some Good News YouTube Page to set a reminder and join the fun.