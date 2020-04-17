John Krasinski asks students to have a virtual ball on the coronavirus

Calling all high school students whose high school years have been interrupted by the pandemic: John Krasinski would like to take you to the ball.

A CDC-approved virtual prom, of course.

The star of “Jack Ryan” recently adapted on Instagram and TikTok to announce that he will organize a YouTube ball as part of his new successful web series, “Some Good News”.

“First of all … you’re welcome. Second, I can’t understand how much you all miss your prom,” Krasinski wrote on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a grainy return photo from his own dancing days at high school. “So let’s do something!”

On Thursday, the brains of “A Quiet Place” put on a tuxedo, teased some of his upcoming DJ moves and directed his followers to an invitation link leading to a live countdown on his “Some” YouTube channel. Good news” .

“It’s the right class for 2020, I will DJ your ball with friends this Friday evening,” he wrote. “Click on the link in the biography for the invitation! See you later!”

DJing in a cyber-ball is just the latest in several good-will stunts that the actor has done in recent weeks in an effort to cheer up amid the public health emergency.

Last week’s edition of “Some Good News” went viral when the actor brought together the cast of “Hamilton” to surprise a 9-year-old superfan. Just like the previous episode, which involved a mini “Office” meeting between Krasinski and his former boss on the screen, Steve Carell.

You can access the countdown to Krasinski’s dance party, starting at 5 p.m. on Friday. Peaceful, here.

And for more fun in quarantine, high school students can also submit their own prom portraits by Wednesday for the chance to be featured in the Los Angeles Times’ virtual ball.