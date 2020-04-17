Joe Kelly’s wilderness shatters the family window with his very pregnant wife

There has been no overwhelming video like this of a launcher since Nuke LaLoosh.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly channeled Tim Robbins’ classic character from “Bull Durham” while working on his repertoire earlier this week.

Kelly was throwing bull’s-eye shots when a changeup pulled away from him and missed the closed target, dropping a bedroom window into his house.

“Wondering how is the quarantine going?” Joe was working on his change, “said Kelly’s wife Ashley in a live Instagram video showing pieces of glass falling to the floor. “It’s great. Rad.”

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher appeared on WEEI’s The Bradfo Sho podcast on Thursday with Rob Bradford and said he was using a CleanFungo – a weighted pitching device that essentially looks like a ball cut in half – when he pulled out the window.

“I throw the change and try to make it gyroscopic,” said Kelly. “It catches, turns and hovers and – boom – it goes out the window.”

Kelly added that the broken window was part of a guest bedroom in which former Boston teammate Brock Holt had recently stayed during his visit. What compounded the untimely incident was that Ashley Kelly was scheduled to undergo forced labor on Friday for the delivery of twins; the couple already have a 4-year-old son, Knox.

Yankees fans will surely remember Kelly for her role in a bench cleaning fight against Boston in 2018. Her reprisal plunge against Tyler Austin even led to popular t-shirts made in Beantown depicting the “Joe Kelly Fight Club “

Earlier this week, Kelly also objected to the MLB’s dragging investigation into the Red Sox for allegations of theft of signs during her last race in the World Series in 2018.

“The whole thing is a debacle for me,” Kelly said in a WEEI appearance during a replay of the third game of the 2018 Fall Classic. “Now sit at this point without playing baseball and without results. investigation, do I just feel like I’m dreaming? Is there really an investigation? It’s like the Boogeyman series, what’s wrong with this thing?

“From the start, I just thought it was loud and funny laughter. Now that is the last thing on people’s minds, obviously with the way the world is right now. Whenever the investigation is completed, I am interested in seeing what is in the investigation. “