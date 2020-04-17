Joe Biden says he probably can’t reach Donald Trump’s base

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he likely wouldn’t be able to reach President Trump’s base, saying some of his more committed supporters “support the idea” of creating a division.

Asked Wednesday evening during a virtual fundraiser if he hoped to reach the most loyal sponsors of the commander-in-chief, the former vice-president laughed: “His base? Probably not.”

“There are people who support the president because they like the fact that he is involved in the politics of division. They really support the idea that, you know, all Mexicans are rapists and all Muslims are bad and … dividing this nation based on ethnicity, race, “continued the hope of 2020, “He is one of the few presidents who has succeeded in deliberately trying to divide the country not to unite the country. “

Biden described the Trump base as individuals “among the people I grew up with, educated white working class people,” citing data collected by his team.

He went on to say that members of his base were “going through a really difficult transition” in 2016, which is why some chose to vote for Trump, adding that the candidate at the time accused the Democrats of the problems they were facing.

Biden then accused the president of forgetting those who elected him, saying that Trump had “ decimated ” the “ ability of this group to have health insurance ” and for this reason, the former vice president did not think he would get a victory for the 2020 re-election.

Remaining confident, Biden added that he believed the biggest concern “of the people we lost” in 2016 was having adequate health care.

“It’s about dignity … He doesn’t seem to care, he doesn’t talk about it at all, he has no sense of empathy,” he said of the president. Trump, adding, “This is why I think the Democrat Party will be able to win back these people.”

“The people who voted Republican last time … who don’t want to vote for Trump – whether they want to vote for me or not is another story – but they don’t want to vote for Trump, they’re looking for an alternative and I think, I hope to God, that I can provide this alternative … I really mean it. I think there is a chance. “