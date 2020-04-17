Joe Biden Says Coronavirus Should Cause Big Policy Changes

The presumed democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says that the coronavirus crisis offers an “opportunity” to change the way Americans view the politics of wages and global warming.

“I think we have to look at it differently than before”, Biden said at a town hall on CNN Thursday, when asked if he was now ready to consider universal health care, basic income or other ideas deemed too ambitious by critics. “And I think the way to get through this is that we have to face the stimulus from the economy, but then we have to face the recovery. And the way you handle recovery is that you think much bigger than we have done before. “

Biden then quoted President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, a series of public works projects from the 1930s in the aftermath of the Great Depression, suggesting that “every big change” in America started with a crisis.

“And I think we now have an opportunity to significantly change the mindset of the American people, things they were not ready to do, you know, even two or three years ago “said Biden. “They’re going now, ‘Oh, my Lord, look at all of these minimum wage people who save their lives, look over there at the people who store the shelves, look at all the people who make them disinfect the areas you are visiting. “

Biden continued, “These are people who need to be treated better. I think you will see the minimum wage increase. “

The first veep also said that the economic recovery should address “global warming” and integrate environmental policy.

“We now have the opportunity to take an act of recovery, a real recovery. We can fundamentally change the science of global warming. And we can create, seriously create 10 million well-paying jobs. We can do it. It is within our power to do so. “