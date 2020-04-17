Jennifer Love Hewitt markets Pacific Palisades

by April 17, 2020 Business
Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt has listed her home in Pacific Palisades for $ 4.199 million.

The actress of “Ghost Whisperer” and “Client List” bought the property in 2013 for $ 3.25 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.

Nestled behind fences and doors, the contemporary-style house catches the eye of the street with its distinctive butterfly-style roof and paneled siding. Indoors, the 3,160 square foot open floor plan features high ceilings, touches of glass and steel, and a chef’s kitchen. The enlarged master suite – one of the four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms – has a personalized closet / dressing room.

Streams of market lights and a waterfall illuminate the backyard at night. The compact lot also contains an outdoor fireplace and a small swimming pool for swimmers.

Hewitt, 41, has dozens of credits including the television dramas “Criminal Minds” and “Party of Five”. On the cinema side, his work includes “I know what you did last summer” and “I can hardly wait”.

She has appeared on the Fox show “9-1-1” since 2018.

Rodeo Realty’s Stamie Karakasidis owns the list, according to the Multiple Listing Service.


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/business/real-estate/story/2020-04-16/jennifer-love-hewitt-brings-pacific-palisades-home-to-market

