Jeffrey Tambor apologizes to the distribution and the ‘Transparent’ team

Two years after being dismissed from “Transparent” for allegations of sexual misconduct, Jeffrey Tambor opens up about his dismissal.

Tambor – who played the show’s main character, a transgender woman named Maura – was fired in 2018 from Amazon’s revolutionary revolutionary after his former assistant, Van Barnesand co-owner Trace Lysette accused him of sexual harassment, which he denied.

But in a new interview with Gilbert Gottfried and Frank Santopadre on SiriusXM’s “Gilbert Gottfried’s Colossal Show”, the actor says again that he is sorry.

“We loved each other,” he said of his relationship with the cast and the team. “We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted each other … It was a set like no other. And of course there had to be cases where my interaction … with these lovely people could have been wrong other than as I had expected.

“I have deeply apologized and I apologize now if I have returned someone, someone feels vulnerable,” he added. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry it ended like this, but I just wanted to say, you know, I have to say, I’m so proud to play Maura and [being a] be part of the LGBT community and get this important message across, and it’s a highlight of my life. ”

The allegations against Tambor came as the #MeToo movement gained momentum in Hollywood and beyond. “Transparent” has become one of the many productions that have had to be revised due to allegations of sexual misconduct against their stars. Designer Jill Soloway’s Emmy-winning series ended in September after five seasons, ending in a musical without drums or feature films.

“Regarding how I left the show, I just want to say that I never, never, never, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable,” he said. -he adds. “It’s just not who I am.”

In 2017, following allegations of Lysette’s sexual harassment, Tambor acknowledged in a statement that it could be difficult to work with, but denied the misconduct.

“I am deeply sorry if any of my actions have been misinterpreted by someone as being sexually aggressive or if I have already offended or hurt someone,” he said at the time. “But the fact is, despite all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone can see me that way is more painful than I can express it.”