Jay Glazer never wanted him to get out of hand

Jay Glazer angered Twitter after failing to post information on the Internet deemed unworthy to tease him a day in advance. The Troll-Happy Twitter Universe Won’t Be Delighted By Fox Sports Insider’s Reasonable Reason For Holding The Disappointing News That Rams Ram Brian Brian Was The First NFL Player With A Confirmed Case Of COVID- 19.

“I work for FOX. I don’t work for Twitter, ”said Glazer at the Rich Eisen Show. “If I could keep something for” FOX NFL Sunday “or a show I’m going to do, it’s my job. This is what I’m gonna do. “

If the news had been more substantial, Glazer would likely have suffered minimal backlash. However, Glazer says it was not his idea to tease the news so far in advance, blaming Jason Smith of FOX Sports Radio for tweeting his quote – “I am announcing the big, big news tomorrow night on Fox Football Now. . I mean big national news tomorrow. I am not joking. ” – out of context.

“They just took this part and broadcast it. I wake up in the morning, literally 200 texts, the 32 teams, the owners, the players, the former players, the coaches, the wives, what’s your big news? What’s your big news? “Said Glazer.” People call, “What is the news? What is the news?” I say to myself, “Nothing about what you think. … I even tweeted, it’s not what you think. It’s not an exchange or a player signing somewhere and it’s just been ignored. ”

Glazer said he couldn’t reveal the information earlier because he had already filmed a segment with Allen on his positive test for the new coronavirus,

“We filmed the program the day before. I talked to Brian Allen about it and he agreed to do it for me for a show. This is what we talked about. Not me who tweets news, “said Glazer. “Brian was good with this. I can’t put it there. He and I agreed.

“I wish the original tweet didn’t go out.… I apologize for sending this tweet that I was going to have big news, but I was trying to make people understand the seriousness of this and it’s up to that moment he took on a life of his own. ”