Javon Kinlaw’s Journey from NFL Draft Roaming

The Times examines the best prospects ahead of the NFL draft from April 23-25.

Javon Kinlaw did not attend junior college in order to become one of the most feared defensive linemen of the South East Conference or to continue the NFL.

He just wanted a place to stay and enough to eat.

“I only have three meals,” said Kinlaw of his motivation at the NFL in Indianapolis.

Such basic necessities were never acquired while growing up. Kinlaw was homeless for most of his childhood in Washington, D.C., sometimes staying in a cramped basement with his brother and mother. There was no electricity or water, so the family had to boil water from a neighbor’s garden hose to take a shower.

Kinlaw wore the same clothes every day and was often harassed, becoming suspicious of others. This remained the case when he moved to South Carolina as a teenager so that he could live with his father in a more stable environment.

Already 6 foot 5 and 260 pounds at 15, he was discovered as a soccer player when his father mentioned his son’s height to an assistant soccer coach at DMV.

“The guy hadn’t played any football. He was very gross,” Goose Creek High coach Chuck Reedy told Charleston, SC, Post & Courier in 2018. “But we just took it under our wing because he didn’t have much support. “

Kinlaw wanted to play college football near his new home but had no grades, so he enrolled in Jones County (Miss.) Junior College. He improved his academic position enough in a year to earn a scholarship to South Carolina, becoming one of the most feared defensive linemen in the Southeast Conference.

Now he’s projected as one of the top 20 picks in the NFL draft and the second best defensive tackle, behind Auburn’s Derrick Brown, after recording 35 tackles and six sacks last season en route to selection by the All-American team by the first team. Associated press.

It took a considerable slimming to get there, Kinlaw going from 350 pounds to 315 and then to his current 324 after having resisted the temptation to eat whole boxes of pizza.

“I’m a little harder now,” said Kinlaw before last season. “I eat a lot more green vegetables.”

He found a new motivation with the birth of his daughter, Eden Amara, now one year old. He’s more focused on football these days, saying he wants to be the best defensive tackle ever, but his thoughts never stray from what it will mean for the girl who has become the main joy of his life. .

“I never want her to,” said Kinlaw, “to grow up as I grew up.”