Jarrett Stidham may be the team’s QB response

It’s a new dawn in Foxborough, and the big question for the Patriots is who will succeed six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who is now quarterback to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years in New England. As the 2020 NFL draft – which begins Thursday – draws closer, speculation has grown over whether the Patriots will try to trade in hopes of winning one of the highest ranked quarters – a led group by Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert.

But Ben Watson, who retired last month after a 15-year career that began and ended in New England, said he believed the Patriots had an internal response – Jarrett Stidham.

Although the Patriots’ fourth-round pick of 2019, Stidham, only launched four regular season assists, Watson said he believed the Auburn product had what it takes to make it a quarterback. efficient start.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys who come up with a lot of hype who have not been successful. I saw guys who went under the radar and turned into superstars, “Watson told Fox Sports 1” First Things First “Tuesday.” Stidham has everything you need for someone to be successful. He’s a student of the game. You hear that a lot, but what it really means is that when we’re in the meeting rooms, he pays attention. “

Stidham, just 23, was Brady’s replacement last season, along with Brian Hoyer, 33, who joined last year for his third stint and played with seven other NFL teams as a quarterback – rear of the third chain. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Stidham played for two seasons at Auburn, leading the Tigers to the SEC West Division Championship in 2017, with wins over Georgia and Alabama.

After joining the NFL, Stidham had the year to sit down and learn from Brady, who in 2001 waited his turn to start until taking over from injured starter Drew Bledsoe in a season game week 2 regular against the Jets.

The rest is history. Brady has won six Super Bowl titles, so there will be a lot of pressure on Stidham if he gets the start sign.

Watson, who won a Super Bowl ring in his 2004 rookie year after the Patriots defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX, said Stidham learned a lot from playing behind a future Hall of Fame at Brady as part of of the winning Patriots organization.

“He is eager to learn and has a certain humility about it, with confidence,” said Watson. “He was fortunate to have learned under no doubt the best quarterback to play the game.

“He soaked it for a year. Patriots fans should be convinced he wouldn’t be in this room if the coach [Bill] Belichick didn’t think he could help the team. “