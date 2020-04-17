Jamal Adams plans virtual Jets outfit as conditions get tough

Things between the Jets and the safety of the stars, Jamal Adams, are getting more and more messy.

ESPN indicated that Adams will not participate in the virtual offseason program, which begins on April 27 and is voluntary, as it is unhappy that the team has not shown official interest in extending their contract.

Adams, 24, is in the final year of his rookie contract and is expected to earn only $ 3.5 million this season, well below what the best safeties do. Adams is coming out of a season where he was named All-Pro to the first team and made his second Pro Bowl.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in February that he wanted Adams to be a “Jet for life.”

Still, it looks like the Jets are in no rush to do anything. While Adams said in January that his officials and the Jets had spoken, sources said that these were very preliminary discussions. Douglas recently stated that his priority is free agency and NFL 2020 in connection with an Adams expansion.

Adams doesn’t have much influence because the Jets can keep control over him for a while. They will surely choose his fifth year option for 2021 soon and they can use the franchise label on him in 2022 if they wish.

It seems unlikely that this scenario will play out, but the Jets may want to wait until next year to extend their contract. Of the 191 first-round picks from 2011 to 2016, only 15 received contract extensions after their third season. Of these 15, only four were defensive players. Even Rams star Aaron Donald had to wait until his fourth season to get an extension.

The Jets angered Adams in the middle of last season when they received business offers for him, including the Cowboys. His name may come up during next week’s project during trade talks.