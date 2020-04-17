Jacksonville beaches to reopen for “essential activities”

Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida will reopen for limited hours starting Friday evening after President Trump announces that governors may decide when to reopen their states, city mayor announced Thursday .

Mayor Lenny Curry says beaches and parks would reopen in the county for essential activities, including recreational activities at an appropriate social distance, including walking, fishing, biking, swimming and dog walking.

“This may be the start of the path back to normal life,” said Curry. “Please respect and respect these limitations. Follow the guidelines for your safety and the safety of your neighbors. “

The beaches will open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily for limited activities, ABC News reported. But swimmers and surfers will have to go into the water at their own risk.

Jacksonville’s parks will also reopen, but people still need to limit gatherings to 50 people or less.

Local resident Deborah Melvin said, “This is really a crazy bad idea,” according to the ABC report.

“I’m scared. I’m scared for myself. I’m scared for my family. Everyone should use common sense,” said Melvin.

The announcement came on Trump’s heels revealing his plan to reopen America from May 1 in phases, with states showing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases. Trump ultimately left the decision to the governor of each state.