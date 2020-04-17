J.J. The Abrams-inspired series “Justice League Dark”, “The Shining” at HBO Max

HBO Max has awarded three production engagements to one-hour dramas from Bad Robot Productions, including one from the “Justice League Dark” universe.

In addition, HBO Max and Bad Robot have teamed up on the series “Overlook”, inspired by “The Shining” and “Duster” by Stephen King, an original drama co-written by LaToya Morgan and J.J. from Bad Robot. Abrams. The three shows will be performed by J.J. Ben Stephenson, television chief of Abrams and Bad Robot. Rachel Rusch Rich, executive vice-president of television for Bad Robot, will be executive co-producer. Warner Bros. Television will produce the three shows, while Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will be the global distributor of the three programs.

The three shows are the first television projects implemented at HBO Max under Mega deal with Abrams and Bad Robot with WarnerMedia which was unveiled in September 2019.

“What an incredible start for our association with the crazy imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath]”Said Kevin Reilly, content director of HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV. “What could be better than an original J.J. idea, then Warner Bros. giving them free rein to the iconic I.P. of Stephen King and DC Universe and providing more essential programs on HBO Max.” “

No further details are currently available on the Justice League Dark series, including the characters who would appear in the show. In DC Comics, the team is made up of members like John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Doctor Mist and many others.

The team was presented for the first time in 2011, with a live feature film based on comic books in preparation for years. It was recently reported in January that DC and Warner Bros. were plotting film and television projects in the “Justice League Dark” universe. An animated film was released in 2017, Keanu Reeves having played Constantine in a standalone film in 2005.

“Overlook” is a series of horror thrillers that explore the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel, the most famous haunted hotel in American fiction. The project brings together Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who have already collaborated on the psychological horror series “Castle Rock” for Hulu.

Located in the southwest of the 1970s, “Duster” explores the life of an escape driver for a growing crime syndicate. Morgan is currently a writer on “The Walking Dead”. Previously, she was executive co-producer and screenwriter of “Into the Badlands” and “TURN: Washington’s Spies” of AMC and writer for “Parenthood” of NBC and “Shameless” of Showtime.

Other current Bad Robot shows include “Westworld” and the upcoming “Demimonde” and “Lovecraft Country” at HBO. The company also produces “Lisey’s Story”, “Little Voice” and “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends” at Apple.

The Justice League Dark series is the latest DC project implemented at HBO Max rather than the DC Universe standalone streamer. Others include a Animated miniseries Aquaman, with Greg Berlanti executive by producing two more – an untitled Green Lantern series and a serial adaptation of “Strange Adventures”.

It was announced last July that the DCU show “Doom Patrol” had been renewed for a second season, but this season would be available to be broadcast on both DCU and HBO Max, with season 1 also becoming available on HBO Max at the premiere of season 2. Similarly, the episodes of the next DCU show “Stargirl” broadcast on The CW the day after their streaming debut and will also be available on The CW’s digital platforms. It was originally scheduled to air on May 11, but postponed by a week due to programming changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic.