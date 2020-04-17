Italian official wants 7-day work week to boost economy amid coronavirus

The leader of the Italian region most affected by coronavirus offers a seven-day work week to revive the economy.

The President of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, proposes the measures for the northern region encompassing Milan once its foreclosure is completed, scheduled for early May, according to The Sun and the Italian media.

“Spreading the work week over seven days instead of five with a rotation model to avoid congestion on public transport will increase productivity,” said Fontana on Thursday.

The people and economy of Lombardy have been devastated by the virus, which has sickened more than 165,000 people and killed more than 22,100 people across the country.

Fontana said that Lombardy, home to Italy’s wealthy financial capital and stock market, lost the equivalent of $ 1.083 billion in the foreclosure last month.

The president added that he had discussed this idea with the Italian Minister for Regional Affairs, Francesco Boccia, who told him that a “steering committee” would meet next weekend to discuss the reopening policies of Lombardy. .

With the third highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, Italy was forced last week to extend its strict on-site accommodation orders last week until May 3.

“This is a difficult but necessary decision for which I assume full political responsibility,” said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte last week.

Conte has started to allow certain stores like bookstores and laundromats to start reopening this week as a trial for social distancing after the lockout.