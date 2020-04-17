President Donald Trump talks about reopening the economy – and wandering around old movie references. But at mid-pandemic, what does the “reopening” of the economy mean? White House reporter Nancy Cook speaks to welcome Scott Bland about Trump’s desire for a booming economy, even amid warnings from his health advisers, and why it is so complicated.
Source —–> https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/17/is-this-thing-on-how-trump-wants-to-restart-the-economy-191926