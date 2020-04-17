Is this thing on? How Trump wants to restart the economy

by April 17, 2020 Business
Is this thing on? How Trump wants to restart the economy

Illustration POLITICO / Getty Images

President Donald Trump talks about reopening the economy – and wandering around old movie references. But at mid-pandemic, what does the “reopening” of the economy mean? White House reporter Nancy Cook speaks to welcome Scott Bland about Trump’s desire for a booming economy, even amid warnings from his health advisers, and why it is so complicated.

